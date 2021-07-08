 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

No board for youth agency just yet, as parliament has not approved report

Parliament is no closer to appointing a board for the National Youth Development Agency after nearly two years.
0

Outstanding security reports on six board candidates for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) have hampered yet another attempt by parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities to finalise the list by Thursday.

Efforts to compile a list of candidates for the NYDA — a presidential vehicle for youth in South Africa — date back to July 2019, when parliament first received the request to constitute a board.  

After allegations of political interference in 2020, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise told the committee earlier this year to begin the selection process from scratch. 

On Thursday, a day after the subcommittee adopted a report consisting of 17 candidates for the NYDA, the portfolio committee called a halt to the process.

Six of the 17 candidates have outstanding security reports from the State Security Agency. Although three of the six received negative clearance reports, this does not immediately eliminate them from the list. Portfolio members have requested clarity on their reports because two relate to fraud and one to allegations of public violence. 

Maurencia Gillion, the subcommittee chairperson who approved the report on Wednesday, asked the committee to adopt the report, but with amendments.

However, members of the portfolio committee were not convinced of the wisdom of accepting the report before applying due diligence. 

Democratic Alliance spokesperson for women, youth and people with disabilities Luyolo Mphithi asked why the committee was “rushing to submit a report that is not completed”, saying that if it was their responsibility to complete the report, then they must do so.

Herman Tembe, a legal adviser in parliament, was of the opinion that the report “must be fit and proper” with “no gaps” before being sent to the president, who will make the final decision on who serves on the NYDA board. 

Siviwe Njikela, a senior parliamentary legal adviser, told the committee about the pitfalls of submitting candidates to the president without the assurance of their status.

“We find ourselves in circumstances where we are saying six security reports are outstanding. We have no way of knowing what the outcome of those will be,” Njikela said.

“So the risk now is if the reports come back negative — say three or four of them are negative — your list [of candidates] is going to come down to 13 names. It affects the geographical spread. It affects the overall representativity.”

Committee chairperson Claudia Nonhlanhla Ndaba concluded that it would request that the office of the speaker assist in fast-tracking completion of the security reports on the outstanding candidates. 

She said the three candidates with allegations of fraud and public violence levied against them must appear before the committee to clarify the issues.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Anglo American wins extension to respond to Zambian mine lead...

Claimants allege corporate human rights abuses that resulted in lead poisoning among children and women in Kabwe
tunicia phillips & sheree bega
National

Q&A Sessions: Love, Zuma, Stellenbosch and the heart for social...

Thuli Madonsela speaks to Lyse Comins about how Zuma's refusal to recognise any court and any structure that disagrees with him was sad. His violations were serious and he must go to jail
lyse comins

More top stories

National

No board for youth agency just yet, as parliament has...

The portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities is yet to adopt the report on candidates for the National Youth Development Agency board
Eunice Stoltz
Coronavirus

Covid-19 infections soar as 15 African countries now grapple with...

South Africa makes up 37% of the continent’s virus caseload, with more than two-million infections
charma du plessis
Politics

Zuma will not get any special treatment while in prison,...

The former president’s prison security will be handled by correctional services and there will not be given bodyguards or special security
Chris Gilili
Business

Low pay, unfair conditions and no safety net for Covid-hit...

Only half of digital labour platforms could give evidence that workers were paid at or above the minimum wage, a new report shows
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×