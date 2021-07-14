 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Arrests, deaths double as isolated looting and vandalism spread beyond Gauteng and KZN

The continued unrest which has gripped parts of South Africa since the weekend has left 72 people dead while more 1 200 have been arrested.(Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
0

The continued unrest which has gripped parts of South Africa since the weekend has left 72 people dead while more 1 200 have been arrested. The fatalities include Meshack Mahlangu from the Ekurhuleni metro police department in Gauteng, who was killed while responding to violent protests.  

The protests initially started on Friday as a show of anger against the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, but degenerated into widespread looting initially in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal before spreading to parts of Gauteng

On Monday, in his capacity as commander-in-chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist the police in enforcing law and order in areas affected by the unrest. 

In its 24-hour report on Tuesday, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), which coordinates the country’s security and law enforcement operations, said the number of arrests had risen to 1 234, of which 549 were in KwaZulu-Natal and 683 in Gauteng. 

Those arrested included two on-duty reservist constables in Gauteng who were allegedly found in possession of property stolen during the looting of businesses in Soweto.

Isolated incidents of looting and vandalism spread to the Mpumalanga and Northern Cape provinces on Monday evening. 

“There has been a report from Mpumalanga of an incident of looting and destruction of property in the Matsulu policing precinct with one person in custody,” Natjoints said on Tuesday evening. 

“There has also been a report of two incidents in the Northern Cape, Galeshewe, where one person has been arrested.”

On Wednesday, national police communication officer Major General Mathapelo Peters told the Mail & Guardian that she could not yet confirm whether more such incidents had occurred.

Natjoints said law enforcement officers in Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape were patrolling “identified areas of threat to deter possible opportunistic criminality”.

“For now it is quiet,” Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien told the M&G.

People rally to prevent looting

All provincial commissioners activated the police’s social crime prevention strategy by having discussions with community-based organisations, traditional leaders and the business community to help prevent looting and acts of vandalism. 

On Tuesday, the member of the executive council for agriculture in Mpumalanga, Mandla Msibi mobilised men to protect the Emoyeni mall from looters. 

Similar incidents have been reported nationwide where community groups and residents have stood with law enforcement to safeguard shopping centres and local retail shops.

Of the 72 people who have lost their lives as a result of the unrest, police are investigating 33 cases of murder.

“The greater part of the inquest dockets — totalling 39 — relate to stampedes that occurred during incidents of looting of shops and malls; while other deaths and injuries were related to ATM explosions and shooting,” Natjoints said in its latest report.

The public has been urged to report incidents of crime on the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Fuel shortages loom as unrest forces SA’s largest refinery to...

Sapref declares force majeure, shutting down 35% of SA’s fuel supply
Sarah Smit
Environment

Countries rated for aligning climate policy to health

Global health bodies say climate mitigation efforts should be closely aligned to the health consequences of air pollution and the benefits of reductions
tunicia phillips

More top stories

National

Arrests, deaths double as isolated looting and vandalism spread beyond...

Natjoints reports 1 234 arrests, including two police reservists and N Cape and Mpumalanga offenders
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Fuel shortages loom as unrest forces SA’s largest refinery to...

Sapref declares force majeure, shutting down 35% of SA’s fuel supply
Sarah Smit
National

Looting, vandalism: ‘I don’t know how I am going to...

People plundering shops and malls has spread, leaving a trail of devastation and loss of income and jobs
Chris Gilili
National

No livelihood or hope: The warning signs of violence

The rapid spread of violence and disregard for the law has been causally linked to growing economic difficulties
Luke Feltham
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×