 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Government bans mass petrol and diesel purchases

Hundreds of cars queue to fill petrol at a local feul station in central Durban stoking a fear of fuel shortages in Durban on July 14, 2021 as several shops, businesses and infrastructure are damaged in the city, following five nights of continued violence and looting sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma. - So far, 72 people have died and more than 1,200 people arrested, since former president Jacob Zuma began a 15-month jail term for contempt, sparking protests that swiftly turned violent. The violence, targeting malls and other economic hotspots has seen shops and infrastructure destroyed. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
0

From Thursday, 15 July, the sale of petrol and diesel to consumers in portable containers is now  prohibited, the department of mineral resources and energy announced, partly citing a need to avert manufactured shortages.

The ban is one of the severe aftermaths of the past week’s wave of looting and vandalism that hit shopping malls and other key infrastructure in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. The violence started off as protests against the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court last week.

“In the interests of public safety associated with the ongoing unrest, the department issued regulations prohibiting the sale and dispensing of petrol and diesel into containers,” the energy department said in a statement.

“South Africans are discouraged from panic-buying and hoarding, as this action will exacerbate the current challenges.”

Disruptions in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in Shell Refining SA and BP Southern Africa’s joint venture, the South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref), in Durban temporarily closing its gates on Tuesday. Sapref is responsible for 35% of the country’s refinery capacity. 

The energy department said the closure of Sapref would have a ripple effect across the national supply chain for petroleum products.

Layton Beard of the Automobile Association (AA) said the restrictions on the sale of fuel were likely to affect consumers buying it for non-vehicle use, such as running medical equipment off generators.

The department said despite the challenges on the transportation of petroleum products across the country, “there are sufficient products and the government is working to secure the movement of all petroleum products.

On Wednesday, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni hinted at possible “economic sabotage” in response to media questions about the likely driving force behind the rampant looting and destruction in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Fuel shortages loom as unrest forces SA’s largest refinery to...

Sapref declares force majeure, shutting down 35% of SA’s fuel supply
Sarah Smit
Environment

Countries rated for aligning climate policy to health

Global health bodies say climate mitigation efforts should be closely aligned to the health consequences of air pollution and the benefits of reductions
tunicia phillips

More top stories

Opinion

For the first time in my life, I’m all out...

I’m no longer in fear of the virus. But it’s not because I got my jab. It’s because other fears have taken over. Who knows when I’ll get groceries, or petrol, nevermind a vaccine
Paddy Harper
National

Government bans mass petrol and diesel purchases

Restrictions are likely to affect people who consume fuel for uses such as running generators to power medical equipment, says the Automobile Association
Eunice Stoltz
National

Citizens must remain calm and avoid flocking to shops, state...

Arrests have risen to nearly 3 000 as looting and violence continue in two provinces in South Africa
Eunice Stoltz
Coronavirus

Violence severely impedes Covid-19 vaccine rollout in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng

Twenty pharmacies in KZN have been looted and damaged, while one was burned down and several others closed their doors as a precaution
charma du plessis
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×