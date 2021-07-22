Joburg’s homeless people miss out on jabs

The City of Johannesburg is home to more than 10 000 homeless people who are spread around the city centre and its outskirts, according to Kebonye Senna from the city’s displaced persons unit. Although the government’s vaccination drive is already in full swing, there have been no announced plans for the vaccination of homeless people, despite the public health risk if they are left out.
