 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Bargaining council looks into complaint against Blade Nzimande

No longer speaking: Higher education director general Gwebinkundla Qonde and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande in 2012. They have since reportedly fallen out. (Antonio Muchave/Sowetan/Gallo Images)
0

Before his suspension last Friday, Gwebinkundla Qonde, the director general of higher education and training, had lodged a complaint about unfair labour practices and abuse of power against his boss, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande.

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Edwin Naidu
Guest Author

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Bargaining council looks into complaint against Blade Nzimande

Two months before the long-serving higher education director general was suspended, he reported Nzimande to the bargaining council
Edwin Naidu
Politics

Ace claims the state’s witness

The ANC’s suspended secretary general believes the state’s witness is, in fact, the defence’s witness
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

National

Bargaining council looks into complaint against Blade Nzimande

Two months before the long-serving higher education director general was suspended, he reported Nzimande to the bargaining council
Edwin Naidu
Politics

Ace claims the state’s witness

The ANC’s suspended secretary general believes the state’s witness is, in fact, the defence’s witness
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Taxi violence: Fight for survival in Cape Town’s dangerous turf...

The flare-up of the taxi war in the Western Cape has again shown the industry’s ability to hold commuters, the state and the local economy to ransom
Eunice Stoltz
National

State of disaster declared after bloody KwaZulu-Natal riots

Provincial government says it cannot deal with the magnitude of the damage to infrastructure alone
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×