 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

João Rodrigues, accused of 1971 murder, dies aged 82

Rodrigues had applied for a permanent stay of prosecution after being charged in July 2018 with Timol's 1971 murder.
Former apartheid security police officer João Rodrigues, who was charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971, died at his home on Monday. (Anthony Schultz/M&G)
0

Former apartheid security police officer João Rodrigues, who was charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971, died at his home on Monday.

The 82-year-old’s attorney, Ben Minnaar, said Rodrigues was discharged from hospital and sent home to recover, but his condition took a turn for the worse, according to The Sowetan. Minnaar said the criminal court case against his client could therefore not proceed now.

In 2019, the Johannesburg high court dismissed Rodrigues’ application for a permanent stay of prosecution. He was dealt a further blow in June when the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) granted him the right to appeal the high court’s judgment, but dismissed his appeal for a stay of prosecution.

Rodrigues applied for a stay of prosecution based on an alleged infringement of his constitutional rights to a fair trial. 

Rodrigues had argued that the 47-year period between Timol’s death and the charges brought against him by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would prejudice his right to a fair trial, as the octogenarian could not recall the details of the events.

Minnaar confirmed that Rodrigues’ application to the Constitutional Court in which he sought to appeal the judgment made by the SCA would still go ahead.

The inquest into Timol’s death was reopened in 2017 after the initial one in 1972 had concluded that he committed suicide when he fell from the 10th floor of the Security Branch offices at John Vorster Square in 1971. In 2018, Judge Billy Mothle ruled that Timol did not take his own life, but was killed.

The 2017 inquest also showed that Rodrigues had committed perjury by submitting conflicting evidence in 1972 and in 2017.

A year later, the NPA charged Rodrigues with premediated murder.

Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee told TimesLive that Rodrigues and his legal team had “outmaneuvered the legal system”.

“I cannot see the matter proceeding and he cannot be held accountable for his role in the murder of my uncle. This is something for which the government of the day must be held accountable,” Cajee said.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

A ‘cancer causing’ herbicide has been found in South Africa’s...

About half of South Africa's maize crop and 100% of the soya crop is genetically modified — it’s grown with the use of glyphosate. But Bayer South Africa disagrees that it causes cancer
sheree bega
Business

Cell C ‘defrauded’ of R357m over eight years

A former IT executive at the company allegedly led an elaborate fraudulent syndicate for eight years
khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

Ipsos survey points to 49.3% support for ANC in local...

It is still unclear how discontent with politics, and the effects of Covid-19, will affect voter turnout, according to research company Ipsos
Chris Gilili
National

João Rodrigues, accused of 1971 murder, dies aged 82

The former apartheid police officer who was charged with the murder of Ahmed Timol ‘saved’ by the grave
Eyaaz Matwadia
Environment

A ‘cancer causing’ herbicide has been found in South Africa’s...

About half of South Africa's maize crop and 100% of the soya crop is genetically modified — it’s grown with the use of glyphosate. But Bayer South Africa disagrees that it causes cancer
sheree bega
Environment

SA delegates to quarantine in Glasgow amid calls for COP26...

Eligible COP26 attendees are expected to receive their UK-sponsored Covid-19 jabs this week, but the Climate Action Network says it is too late
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×