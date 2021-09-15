 Subscribe or Login

Marikana victims mull complaint against Judge Lamont after civil case recusal

The forum argued that the three mining companies had failed to honour their SLPs spanning a period of five years
(Madelene Cronje/M&G)
Lawyers representing the Marikana victims say their clients are deciding on a course of action following Judge Colin Lamont’s decision to recuse himself from a R1-billion civil suit against President Cyril Ramaphosa, the state and mining company Lonmin plc.

A complaint over the judge’s conduct is on the cards over what attorney Andries Nkome said was the unfair treatment of his clients. He said Lamont had been aware of a recusal application over his ownership of shares in Sibanye-Stillwater, which acquired Lonmin in 2019. 

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Amadela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

Related stories

Subscribers only

National

Marikana victims mull complaint against Judge Lamont after civil case...

Judge Colin Lamont withdrew from the case because of his shares in the mining company Sibanye
tunicia phillips
Politics

Duarte threatens to remove North West’s Chauke from interim provincial...

The ANC deputy secretary general wants the national executive committee members in the province to assess the suitability of the IPC coordinator
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Politics

Duarte threatens to remove North West’s Chauke from interim provincial...

The ANC deputy secretary general wants the national executive committee members in the province to assess the suitability of the IPC coordinator
Lizeka Tandwa
National

The R15.3-million Limpopo ‘shack’ tender was earned fraudulently – SIU

The SIU is trying to recover R2.5-million from a housing tender as part of its investigation into corruption during the Covid-19 state of disaster
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Fraser vs Nxele in court — again

The suspended KZN prisons boss was barred from entering his office by armed security staff last week, at the behest of his national counterpart
Paddy Harper
National

Blind SA headed to high court over the Copyright Act

The organisation argues that the Copyright Act is unconstitutional because it violates the human rights of blind people. The case will be heard on 21 September
Eyaaz Matwadia
