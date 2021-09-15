Marikana victims mull complaint against Judge Lamont after civil case recusal

Lawyers representing the Marikana victims say their clients are deciding on a course of action following Judge Colin Lamont’s decision to recuse himself from a R1-billion civil suit against President Cyril Ramaphosa, the state and mining company Lonmin plc.
A complaint over the judge’s conduct is on the cards over what attorney Andries Nkome said was the unfair treatment of his clients. He said Lamont had been aware of a recusal application over his ownership of shares in Sibanye-Stillwater, which acquired Lonmin in 2019.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In