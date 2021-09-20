 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Almost two million voters register for local elections

More than 1.7-million voters registered for the upcoming local government election at the weekend. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

More than 1.7-million voters registered for the upcoming local government election at the weekend, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said on Monday, with KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest number at 358 384.

This was followed by Gauteng with 315 282 with the Eastern Cape third with 240 514 registrations, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo told journalists.

“New registrations account for 433198 applications. This accounts for 25% of the total registration activity,” he said, adding that young people aged 16 to 29 accounted for 402 401 or 91% of new registrations, mainly because of the availability of the online registration process.

“We’ve made huge strides in this regard, the use of the online registration portal is beginning to give us the benefits of getting younger voters to be part of our political processes.”

Women accounted for 52% of the newly registered voters.

On Sunday 19 September more than 121 000 people used the online registration portal, which will remain open until midnight on Monday 20 September. 

“Our expectation is that the use of the portal will remain on the top end for most of today [Monday], as people use the remaining hours to register,” said Mamabolo.

The IEC, however, warned on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon that the  portal was experiencing heavy traffic, and urged users to be patient.

Mamabolo said the IEC had brought in 10 additional servers to increase capacity and was monitoring the system on a 24-hour basis “to ensure that there are no service disruptions”.

Applications for special votes opened on Monday 20 September and will close on 4 October. These votes will be cast on 30 and 31 October, before the nationwide local government elections on 1 November. 

The vice-chancellor of the electoral commission, Janet Love, said the IEC had received no complaints following the registration weekend. 

Responding to a scuffle between members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the ruling ANC in KwaZulu-Natal’s KwaDambuza area, Love stressed that “everybody should have the right to contest freely and have the right to access every community to express what it is their party is hoping to do”.

“So we’ll wait to receive a contract complaint, should it be submitted to us, and then it will be clearer what sort of process we need to embark on,” she added.

Political parties and independent candidates intending to contest in the elections have until 5pm on Tuesday 21 September to submit their nominations.  The final list of candidates is expected to be certified and published on Wednesday 29 September.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Basic web lessons for South Africa: Government hacks point to...

Recent cyberattacks at the department of justice and the space agency highlight the extent of our naïveté
Luke Feltham
Business

Farmers squeezed by big retailers

It may be beneficial for consumers when supermarkets push to get the lowest price from suppliers, but it can harm the farmers
anathi madubela

More top stories

National

Almost two million voters register for local elections

Young people make use of online portal and women account for more than half of the total registered
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Free State regions cry foul after dissolution by interim provincial...

Regional ANC leaders have asked Duarte to intervene after the interim provincial committee resolved to dissolve their branches ahead of local government elections
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

ANC unlikely to replace Joburg mayor Matongo before 1 Nov

A party source said the ANC in Johannesburg would most likely call on one of the mayoral committee members to stand in as mayor until the local elections
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Ramaphosa hits the right notes as he urges Cosatu to...

Cosatu meets to deliberate on its support for the governing party in the upcoming local government elections
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×