Family wants clarity on SANDF soldier killed in friendly fire in the DRC

Almost four months after Corporal Simanga Arthur Khuselo was killed in friendly fire in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), his family still grieves his loss and wants clarity on the circumstances of his death on 3 June.
When Khuselo’s three-year-old daughter tells her mother, California: “Mama, I want to see Papa,” she answers briefly, “As much as you want Papa, we also want Papa, but he is no more.”
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In