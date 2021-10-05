 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

The smelly and corrupt side of ‘dysfunctional’ Nelson Mandela Bay

  
Residents of Khayelitsha clear buckets used as toilets during the night.
The municipality has accrued billions of rand in wasteful spending, and more than 6 000 putrid bucket toilets
0

The putrid stench emitted from rancid bucket toilets elicits anger from the people of Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality, one of the country’s most dysfunctional local governments. 

Nelson Mandela Bay, in the Eastern Cape, has the ignominy of having 6 010 bucket toilets in the metro, the second-highest number after the Setsoto local municipality in the Free State, which has 7 006, according to a non-financial census of municipalities conducted by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) in 2019.

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.
M&G Data Desk
The Data Desk is the centre for data journalism at Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

The smelly and corrupt side of ‘dysfunctional’ Nelson Mandela Bay

M&G Premium

The municipality has accrued billions of rand in wasteful spending, and more than 6 000 putrid bucket toilets
khaya koko & Mg Data Desk
Business

Sasol on ‘rollercoaster’ ride to a green future

M&G Premium

Fleetwood Grobler, the petrochemical giant’s chief executive, says the company is transitioning from coal to gas and eventually to hydrogen.
Sarah Smit

More top stories

National

The smelly and corrupt side of ‘dysfunctional’ Nelson Mandela Bay

M&G Premium

The municipality has accrued billions of rand in wasteful spending, and more than 6 000 putrid bucket toilets
khaya koko & Mg Data Desk
Politics

Sparks fly over DA’s ‘racist’ Phoenix posters

ANC says the opposition party is using the racial tensions in Phoenix to garner votes
Paddy Harper
National

One state witness is a no-show as Julies police killers...

Nathaniel Julies’ murder accused Caylene Whiteboy was a junior reservist who graduated from college less than a year before the incident
tunicia phillips
National

JSC interviews for ConCourt, round two: better process, same outcome

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo protected the integrity of the process after it descended into politicking in April
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×