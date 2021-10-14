Multimillion-rand cyber property ‘fraudster’ ducks start of trial

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.