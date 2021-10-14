 Subscribe or Login

Multimillion-rand cyber property ‘fraudster’ ducks start of trial

An accused in the trial of a new multimillion-rand cyber scam, which targets large companies such as Pam Golding Properties and law firm ENSafrica, has gone missing after she was expected to plead guilty. 

Bukelwa Kwinana, who is the first accused in the intricate fraud case, which involved using spyware to clone email addresses to intercept property sales, did a disappearing act on Tuesday — moments after her lawyer told the court that the fraud accused would be entering a guilty plea. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Bukelwa Kwinana, who was expected to plead guilty to ‘business email compromise’ cyber fraud, disappeared moments before pleading
