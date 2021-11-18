 Subscribe or Login

Top cop arrest blitz is imminent for R100m crime intelligence graft

Whiffs of totalitarianism: Declassified documents show that the SAPS’s crime intelligence bought spy equipment to track and monitor #FeesMustFall students, and, what’s more, vastly overpaid for it. (Madelen Cronjé)
High-ranking police generals will be rounded up in imminent arrests for crime intelligence corruption of R100-million related to alleged procurement fraud for spying operations on students protesting under the Fees Must Fall banner as well as the ANC

It has also emerged that the company involved in the R100-million procurement saga could still be doing business with the state. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

