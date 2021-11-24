‘Political interference’ hinders NPA in R100m crime intelligence probe

Allegations of “political interference” have been levelled against the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) top leadership over the stalled arrest of high-ranking police generals implicated in R100-million crime intelligence corruption.

The alleged political interference — made by sources close to the investigation — flies in the face of NPA head Shamila Batohi’s promise in February 2019, when she took over the authority’s reins, that she would fight against any external pressures that hindered the work of prosecutions and would go to the constitutional court if such meddling were to occur.