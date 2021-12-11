SABC radio station ‘censored’ VBS talk

A group of listeners are up in arms against public broadcaster SABC’s Phalaphala FM radio station in Limpopo, accusing it of having censored news and on-air discussions about the R2.3-billion VBS Mutual Bank scandal, which has seen 17 people arrested to date.

At the centre of the controversy is Venda King Toni Mphephu Ramabulana, who was implicated in a 2018 report commissioned by the South African Reserve Bank into the looting of funds from the now-defunct bank.