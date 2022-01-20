SANDF’s condemned-building mess

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has spent millions on the upgrade of an army accommodation facility at its military base of Thaba Tshwane, knowing that the building is in an area severely affected by and considered at high risk of dolomite corrosion.

According to geological reports seen by the Mail & Guardian, the area is classified as a class eight risk area. National building regulations indicate that such an area can only be used as parks or for recreation, but not for any type of residential purposes.