Subscribe

National

SANDF’s condemned-building mess

Cutting corners: Major General Mzikayise Tyhalisi (left) ceremonially opened the Albertina Sisulu Mess in 2021. An entirely new mess in a safe location was planned but abandoned for financial reasons.
0

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has spent millions on the upgrade of an army accommodation facility at its military base of Thaba Tshwane, knowing that the building is in an area severely affected by and considered at high risk of dolomite corrosion.

According to geological reports seen by the Mail & Guardian, the area is classified as a class eight risk area. National building regulations indicate that such an area can only be used as parks or for recreation, but not for any type of residential purposes.

Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G’s subscriber community

*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Erika Gibson

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Sisulu rejects Ramaphosa’s ‘apology in her name’

M&G Premium

In a public showdown with the president, the minister promptly distanced herself from his statement that said she apologised for her attacks on the judiciary
emsie ferreira
National

SANDF’s condemned-building mess

M&G Premium

A 40-year-old army accommodation block housing 500 soldiers was ‘upgraded’ using residents’ recreational fund contributions. But it is dangerous: other high-risk residential flats in the area have been evacuated because of dolomite corrosion.
erika gibson
Education

2021 matrics set new record with a pass rate of...

Most bachelor passes and distinctions in the class of came from female learners
marcia zali
Education

Basic education minister celebrates the top achievers in the class...

Angie Motshekga says 2021’s matrics are in ‘a class of their own’ for having persevered through Covid-19 pandemic for two years
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×