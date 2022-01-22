Fraudster gets 15-year sentence for R18m theft from her employer

Over six years a credit clerk wove an intricate scam, stealing more than R18-million from her employer, International Slab Sales (ISS), which supplies quartz, granite and marble surfaces for kitchens and bathrooms.

Amanda Samuelson, who worked for ISS in Germiston, Gauteng, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Monday for manipulating the account details of the company’s suppliers and creditors by “unlawfully” diverting payments due to them to bank accounts of her immediate relatives.