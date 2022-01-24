Chieftaincy dispute hits Richards Bay Minerals production

Mining giant Rio Tinto has again “curtailed” production at its Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) operations because of a fresh outbreak of violence sparked by tension around a decade-long dispute over the chieftainship in the area.

Last week the company decided to “temporarily curtail operations” after buses carrying its employees to work were shot at on Tuesday after several days of community protests aimed at forcing the provincial government to appoint an inkosi for the Mbuyazi clan.