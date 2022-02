The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has wrapped up its two-year investigation into corruption involving more than R1-billion at Umgeni Water Amanzi and has referred several cases to the security agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for action.

The investigative body has not yet submitted its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who issued the proclamation to investigate the state-owned entity, which falls under the department of water and sanitation, in 2019.