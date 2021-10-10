R85m Umgeni Water tender back in court

An R85-million a year security contract for five years at Umgeni Water Amanzi — which was set aside by the courts last year — is again being contested in court.
Reshebile Aviation and Protection Services, whose security contract with Umgeni was set aside over flawed procurement process and was re-advertised, has gone to the high court to challenge the awarding of the tender to Tactical Security Solutions.
