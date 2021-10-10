 Subscribe or Login

R85m Umgeni Water tender back in court

On guard: Reshebile Aviation and Protection Services is taking Umgeni Water to court over it awarding a security contract to Tactical Security Solutions. Photo: Sbongakonke Gumede
0

An R85-million a year security contract for five years at Umgeni Water Amanzi — which was set aside by the courts last year — is again being contested in court.

Reshebile Aviation and Protection Services, whose security contract with Umgeni was set aside over flawed procurement process and was re-advertised, has gone to the high court to challenge the awarding of the tender to Tactical Security Solutions.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

National

New claims of irregular awards have surfaced over a R85-million a year contract
×