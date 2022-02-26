War in Rosettenville: Balaclavas, automatic rifles and an appetite for bloodshed

A scene so large it had to be sectioned over multiple suburbs for forensic experts. So many people involved authorities battled to sort fact from fiction; deaths from survivors; arrested from escaped.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have confirmed that no SAPS member was among the ten arrested or the eight suspects killed during the intense standoff that left the community in shock after Monday’s fatal shootout between law enforcement and cash-in-transit (CIT) heist suspects in Johannesburg.