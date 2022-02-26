Subscribe

National

War in Rosettenville: Balaclavas, automatic rifles and an appetite for bloodshed

The Red October movement will march in Pretoria against what they call the oppression of whites in South Africa. But who does crime affect most in the country?
The case against the foiled heist perpetrators on Monday shows a growing trend among organised criminals where in some cases former SANDF members and police officials are involved.
0

A scene so large it had to be sectioned over multiple suburbs for forensic experts. So many people involved authorities battled to sort fact from fiction; deaths from survivors; arrested from escaped. 

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have confirmed that no SAPS member was among the ten arrested or the eight suspects killed during the intense standoff that left the community in shock after Monday’s fatal shootout between law enforcement and cash-in-transit (CIT) heist suspects in Johannesburg.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Adamela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

War in Rosettenville: Balaclavas, automatic rifles and an appetite for...

M&G Premium

The case against the foiled heist perpetrators on Monday shows a growing trend among organised criminals where in some cases former SANDF members and police officials are involved
tunicia phillips
National

Ramaphosa pulls trigger, fires police commissioner Sitole

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole, who’s had a tense standoff with police minister Bheki Cele, has been shown the door
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Ramaphosa urges UN Security Council to mediate end to Ukraine...

As Russian troops entered Kiev, the president said if ever there were a time for the security council to intervene it was now, adding that he planned to speak to both Moscow and Washington
emsie ferreira
Politics

ANC leader Chauke could face arrest if found in contempt...

The ANC North West leader Hlumani Chauke has been accused of failing to abide by a court order in legal documents seeking his arrest
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×