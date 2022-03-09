Subscribe

More charges for R193m ‘crooked cop’ linked to ID head Andrea Johnson

From right, James Ramanjalum, Ramahlapi Mokwena, Maricha Joubert, Nolan Prithiviraj, Kumarasen Prithiviraj, Lorette Joubert, Salamina Khoza, Kishene Chetty and fellow accused (not in frame) stand in the dock in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, 8 February 2022. Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed.
James Ramanjalum, the alleged crooked cop facing procurement corruption charges involving R193-million, who “suspiciously” communicated with now National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) head Andrea Johnson after his June 2020 arrest, is accused of spying on witnesses in his criminal cases.

Ramanjalum, the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) former national head of supply-chain management who held the rank of brigadier, will return to the Randburg magistrate’s court in April on charges of illegally accessing the movement records of a police vehicle used by officers probing his procurement graft matter. The state alleges he did this to find out who was being interviewed to build the case against him. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

