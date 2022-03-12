Legislative change brings pain for Pondoland cannabis farmers

Four years after the 2018 constitutional court judgment that has triggered the South African government’s attempts to liberalise the cannabis sector, any expected windfall appears not to have reached the traditional growing areas like Pondoland in the Eastern Cape.

Instead, drought, the Covid-19 pandemic and a shrinking market partially caused by the ruling in Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development vs Prince, which allows people to grow cannabis for their personal consumption, have left many people bereft.