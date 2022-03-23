Ten-year KwaZulu-Natal chieftainship battle comes to an end

The decade-long battle by Ndulunkulu Sithembile Mbuyazi to act as regent of the Mbuyazi Traditional Authority near Richards Bay on behalf of her minor son is over.

The KwaZulu-Natal government recognised Mkhanyiseni Mbuyazi — half-brother to her late husband, Sibusiso Mbuyazi — as inkosi and introduced him to the community, near Richards Bay, at the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala hopes the decision will end the killings and violent protests that have accompanied the dispute, which have repeatedly closed down the Richards Bay Minerals mine and smelter.