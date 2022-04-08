Subscribe

National

Defence is ready for the trial of men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa

  
Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down inside the family home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, on a warm Sunday evening in the Ekurhuleni township of Vosloorus in Gauteng. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
0

Just after the launch of a documentary series about the brutal October 2014 killing of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa on Netflix, the advocate representing four men accused of the murder has indicated his readiness to begin their  defence.

On Monday, 11 April, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa will go on trial in the Pretoria high court on charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and the possession of ammunition.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Lukef
Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Defence is ready for the trial of men accused of...

M&G PREMIUM

The trial of four men starts on 11 April in the Pretoria high court
Lukef & khaya koko
Africa

African horror movie wins at Sundance festival

History was made in January when Nikyatu Jusu’s debut film, Nanny, became the first horror movie to win the grand jury prize in the...
wilfred okiche & the continent
National

Anarchy reigns: Police on high alert as Operation Dudula gains...

M&G Premium

State security and the SAPS are on high alert as vigilante group gain momentum, but police concede they do not have the resources to stop Operation Dudula form stoking xenophobia
Lizeka Tandwa
Health

It’s better to help rather than punish teen mothers

One in six South African teenagers aged 15 to 19 have had a child. Here’s how to help them stay in school
aisha abdool karim
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×