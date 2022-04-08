Defence is ready for the trial of men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa

Just after the launch of a documentary series about the brutal October 2014 killing of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa on Netflix, the advocate representing four men accused of the murder has indicated his readiness to begin their defence.

On Monday, 11 April, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa will go on trial in the Pretoria high court on charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence and the possession of ammunition.