Subscribe

National

Eskom enforces stage-two rolling blackouts, citing tripped unit

Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
0

Eskom said on Monday it had been forced to activate rotational electricity blackouts for the first time in nearly a month, because of a tripped unit at its Medupi power station.

“Unit 5 of Medupi Power Station has just tripped, taking some 700MW (megawatts) [of] capacity with [it]. Regretfully, stage 2 load-shedding has been implemented immediately,” the state-owned utility said, undertaking to issue a full statement later.

Stage two load-shedding entails taking up to 2 000MW of demand off the national grid, to avoid overwhelming it.

Earlier on Monday, Eskom had urged the public to reduce electricity usage, because its power generation system was severely constrained. It said four units had suffered breadowns, and that the return to service of two had been delayed. 

“This, together with the inclement weather, which has increased the demand for electricity, has placed the power system under pressure,” Eskom said, adding that the constrained supply situation may persist throughout the week.

The state-owned utility’s R392-billion debt has hampered its ability to maintain some of its ageing coal-fired power stations and has led to 14 years of load-shedding.

Last month, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said Eskom’s debt problem may require some “fiscal intervention”, but only if the entity met certain conditions.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Stella Mapenzauswa

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Dead fish found in stream near Sasol’s Secunda plant

Company says ‘no conclusive evidence’ on whether the Secunda operation’s activities and the observed dead fish are related
sheree bega
National

Eskom enforces stage-two rolling blackouts, citing tripped unit

The state-owned utility’s R392-billion debt has hampered its ability to maintain some of its coal-fired power stations, resulting in 14 years of load-shedding
Stella Mapenzauswa
Africa

Daniel’s in the Meta lion’s den

Daniel Motaung spent six months moderating isiZulu content on Facebook but was fired after he tried to organise better pay and working conditions. Now he’s fighting for his digital colleagues
carey baraka
Politics

Once again Zuma claims sudden illness, this time as court...

The former president’s counsel told the high court he suffered a medical emergency, before pleading that the trial be delayed pending his latest attempt at securing the removal of the state prosecutor
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×