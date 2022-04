South Africa’s poorest households are again feeling the pinch as prices of chicken – considered a staple and affordable meat protein – increased because of inflation, the higher cost of feed, record-breaking fuel prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The price of the white meat rose by R1.70 a kilogramme on Monday — from R42.19 to R43.89 — and is set to increase again in June, according to Donald MacKay, Trade Economist at XA International Trade Advisors, who spoke at a media briefing.