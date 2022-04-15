Combing through the conspiracies of the Christian Fringe

It goes something like this: the megalomaniac unelected global elite — either possessed or deeply oppressed by demons — will clear the way for the biblical antichrist through a series of secret agendas that will culminate in the infiltration of the world by demons disguised as aliens.

But it will probably be the Catholic Pope who will reverentially reveal the existence of alien life, embrace it, pray for it, baptise it and herald extraterrestrials (ETs) as the creators and saviours of mankind. The Pope will then transmogrify into the wingman of the antichrist.