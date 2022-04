In 2015, the then head of the Cultural, Religious and Linguistics (CRL) Rights Commission, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, had to hire bodyguards when she gained powerful enemies during her quest to fulfil her constitutional mandate.

But these were not any ordinary enemies. Mkhwanazi-Xaluva had done the unthinkable: a woman was making demands on spiritual leaders in a male-dominated environment and she was investigating church leaders who operated without any repercussions and accountability to the law.