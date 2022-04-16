Subscribe

Most churches in the LGBTQ+ Dark Ages

Acceptance: A memorial service for Desmond Tutu. During his life the archbishop rejected homophobia. (Rajesh Jantilal/AFP)
‘His words of homophobia disgust me. In the postmodern era, these words belong to the Dark Ages, and the church must disown them, and I am sad I overheard them being repeated by the bishop of my church,” said a young Anglican priest.

The words are familiar. Every day we hear them in the townships, the suburbs and the villages. We hear them among the sophisticated and the unsophisticated. They are words that have found a home in the hearts and minds of millions of South Africans and worldwide. They are voices that are heard in the church, in academia, in our homes. 

Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela

Homophobia persists in mainstream churches despite the acceptance of the queer community by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Njongonkulu Ndungane and Bishop Paul Verryn
Jo mangaliso Mdhlela
