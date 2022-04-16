Most churches in the LGBTQ+ Dark Ages

‘His words of homophobia disgust me. In the postmodern era, these words belong to the Dark Ages, and the church must disown them, and I am sad I overheard them being repeated by the bishop of my church,” said a young Anglican priest.

The words are familiar. Every day we hear them in the townships, the suburbs and the villages. We hear them among the sophisticated and the unsophisticated. They are words that have found a home in the hearts and minds of millions of South Africans and worldwide. They are voices that are heard in the church, in academia, in our homes.