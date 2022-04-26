Subscribe

Senzo Meyiwa trial: ‘Contaminated crime scene’ used to discredit state’s case

Defence advocate Dan Teffo said he found it “bizarre” that it took a forensic expert four hours to arrive at the scene of what the defence advocate called a “major” case. (Photo by OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images).
“Insults” flew between lawyers in court on Tuesday as defence advocate Dan Teffo used allegations of a contaminated crime scene in the Senzo Meyiwa murder to discredit the state’s case. 

At the high court in Pretoria, Teffo asserted during his cross-examination of sergeant Thabo Mosia, the state’s first witness, who began his testimony on Monday by saying he was responsible for the “collection, packaging and processing of evidence, and the fast-tracking of evidence [to the] forensic science laboratory”, that the state had not taken care of the crime scene. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

