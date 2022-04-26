Senzo Meyiwa trial: ‘Contaminated crime scene’ used to discredit state’s case

“Insults” flew between lawyers in court on Tuesday as defence advocate Dan Teffo used allegations of a contaminated crime scene in the Senzo Meyiwa murder to discredit the state’s case.

At the high court in Pretoria, Teffo asserted during his cross-examination of sergeant Thabo Mosia, the state’s first witness, who began his testimony on Monday by saying he was responsible for the “collection, packaging and processing of evidence, and the fast-tracking of evidence [to the] forensic science laboratory”, that the state had not taken care of the crime scene.