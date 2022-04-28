Message that prompted Mkhwebane case postponement was ‘innocent’

The man who sent the text message that prompted the postponement of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application to halt her suspension and impeachment inquiry has denied that he had inside information that suggested any impropriety on the part of the judiciary.

Ismail Abramjee told the Mail & Guardian his approach to advocate Andrew Breitenbach was spontaneous and based on his own estimation of the likelihood that the constitutional court will refuse to entertain Mkwebane’s latest rescission application.