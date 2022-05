Generation licences granted to the Karpowership independent power producer (IPP) by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) were premature and lacked transparency, according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

The civil society organisation has filed an application in the Pretoria high court to review and set aside Nersa’s decisions to award the licences to Karpowership, and to order the energy regulator to reconsider its decisions.