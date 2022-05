The first signs of an ongoing war were the “large number of refugees” at the Poland border as John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance, with his assigned security officer and translator, entered Ukraine on Monday (2 May).

It is about 30km outside of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, that “blown up tanks, burned up military equipment, heavily damaged infrastructure, completely destroyed buildings, shops, hospitals and schools” leave marks of a raging conflict between Ukraine and Russia.