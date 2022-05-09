Subscribe

Six die in another Khayelitsha mass shooting

The murders are thought to be linked to extortion networks in the informal settlements and surrounding areas
Another six people were gunned down on Sunday evening in Site C informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Western Cape. 

The killings are thought to be linked to extortion networks in the informal settlement and surrounding areas. 

Organised crime detectives are investigating the murders, according to the office of the South African Police Service provincial commissioner. 

Police were called out to the corner of Maphongwana and Idada streets on Sunday evening “where they found the bodies of the five victims who had been shot. A sixth person, who had been rushed to hospital, was certified dead on arrival,” Brigadier Novella Potelwa said in a media statement. 

The police service did not respond to specific questions sent to them by Mail & Guardian but responded with a general media statement. 

“Organised crime detectives are hard at work busy with an investigation, which was initiated immediately. Details of the deceased persons are currently being determined,” concludes the statement. 

It is the third mass shooting in Khayelitsha since 14 March. 

Five people — four men and one woman — were shot dead at New Monwabisi Park, Endlovini, in the early hours of that Monday morning. Madoda Zwayi, was arrested and charged with five counts of murder. Bail proceedings are underway in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court. The state is opposing bail and is expected to add more suspects to the charge sheet. 

Less than a week later, on 20 March, six young people were killed outside an informal structure in Enkanini. Thando Shuba has been charged with six counts of murder, a Schedule 6 offense. Shuba was granted R800 bail in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on 26 April. The case is set to resume on 6 July. 

The motive of the most recent mass killing has not yet been confirmed. But reports from residents allege the shooting relates to an ongoing fight between criminal groups who extort protection money from businesses and residents.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Six die in another Khayelitsha mass shooting

