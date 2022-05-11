Subscribe

National

South Coast residents to start payment go-slow over Ugu water crisis

Residents of the towns and villages falling under the Ugu district municipality have been fighting for a secure water supply for years. (Photo Delwyn Verasamy)
0

While all eyes — and efforts — are focused on restoring the water supply to parts of Durban still reeling from last month’s deadly floods, people living on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast have not had water for months.

Residents of the towns and villages falling under the Ugu district municipality have been fighting for a secure water supply for three years, with interventions by Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu last October and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala in February doing little to alleviate the water crisis.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

South Coast residents to start payment go-slow over Ugu water...

M&G PREMIUM

Residents of the towns and villages falling under the Ugu district municipality have been fighting for a secure water supply for years
Paddy Harper
National

Defence department blames lack of funding for failure to act...

M&G PREMIUM

An investigation by the auditor general into the defence department’s records found that a lack of accountability and consequence management is rife
KimberleySchoeman
Sport

‘Bundle of documents’ landed on CSA’s doorstep before Boucher disciplinary...

M&G PREMIUM

The package reportedly contained potentially incriminating information about members of the national cricket team in the late 1990s
Luke Alfred
Global

Three decades after Pablo Escobar’s death, drugs ravage Medellin

With 2.2 million inhabitants, Medellin is today the city with the highest drug consumption - 15.5% - in Colombia
juan sebastian serrano
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×