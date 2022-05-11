South Coast residents to start payment go-slow over Ugu water crisis

While all eyes — and efforts — are focused on restoring the water supply to parts of Durban still reeling from last month’s deadly floods, people living on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast have not had water for months.

Residents of the towns and villages falling under the Ugu district municipality have been fighting for a secure water supply for three years, with interventions by Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu last October and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala in February doing little to alleviate the water crisis.