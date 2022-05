Cat and dog populations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, are skyrocketing as myths and backyard breeding prevent owners from sterilising pets.

In places where a large number of pets are not sterilised, a female dog, its mate and unsterilised offspring can produce 67 000 puppies in just six years, according to Marcelle du Plessis, fundraising and communications executive at Mdzananda. For cats, the number is about 66 000 kittens.