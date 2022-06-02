The alleged “planting” of forensic evidence on the night of Senzo Meyiwa’s killing was laid bare when Sergeant Thabo Mosia admitted under cross-examination on Thursday that there was no proof of how or when he processed the exhibits.
Alleged ‘planting’ of evidence at Senzo Meyiwa scene laid bare
