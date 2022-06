Goats and cows feed on rubbish in a waste skip in Thuthukani, about 8km down the road from the Tutuka power station, Eskom’s worst-performing station.

The town, 28km from Standerton in Mpumalanga, was established in the mid-1980s for Eskom employees and their families when the power plant was built. Residents who have lived there for more than 30 years say living standards in the area have declined.