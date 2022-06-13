Much has been made of the 60-day time frame set out in the extradition treaty between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates for the department of justice to formally submit a surrender request to the Emirati authorities for the Gupta brothers, along with a charge sheet setting out the charges they face.
If surrendered to SA, Guptas may face more music
