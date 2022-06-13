Subscribe

If surrendered to SA, Guptas may face more music

System failure: Ajay and Atul Gupta.
System failure: Ajay and Atul Gupta. (Muntu Vilakazi/Gallo/City Press)
Much has been made of the 60-day time frame set out in the extradition treaty between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates for the department of justice to formally submit a surrender request to the Emirati authorities for the Gupta brothers, along with a charge sheet setting out the charges they face. 

Emsie Ferreira

The extradition treaty between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates does not restrict the NPA only to charges listed in the formal extradition request, but only to offences carrying a penalty not more severe than those
emsie ferreira
