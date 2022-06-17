Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala neighbours frown at interest in ‘old robbery’

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have a special relationship with the people of Vingerkraal located near his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, which was robbed two years ago but was only made known this month.

The residents once served in the apartheid security forces in South West Africa (now Namibia) fighting against Swapo.

When he visits the village near Bela-Bela, Ramaphosa does not schedule formal meetings to address issues of service delivery with them. He is also said to communicate with them when he wants to hire staff for his game farm.