Zizipho Mdadase’s eyes are full of fear as she makes her way across the freezing, chest- deep Mzintlava River near Dikidikeni village on the border of the Ntabankulu and Flagstaff municipalities in Pondoland in the Eastern Cape.
It’s swim or starve as Dikidikeni residents wait in vain for a bridge
