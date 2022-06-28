Eskom warns of stage 6, blames ‘unlawful industrial action’

South Africans must prepare for stage six load-shedding from 5pm because “unlawful industrial action” had intensified overnight, Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter warned at an urgent media briefing called at short notice on Tuesday.

“There is a possibility we may avert stage six but the risk is there, and therefore we are communicating proactively with the South African public in order for the necessary preparations to be made,” he said.

The country is presently experiencing stage four rotational blackouts, the ongoing symptom of a looted and poorly managed and maintained public entity that has been degenerating for decades.

Eskom had experienced unplanned losses of 14 204 megawatts, said De Ruyter.

He did say the power utility had plans in place to return 3 400MW to service by 5pm but that the possibility of stage six remained high.

The electricity demand forecast for Tuesday evening is 31 990MW but Eskom has only 27 124MW capacity.

There is strike action at six of Eskom’s power stations. This had led to an increase in load-shedding to stage four.

Employees have been blocking roads since last week. Demonstrations have taken place at Duvha, Hendrina, Matla and Arnot power stations in Mpumalanga as well as Medupi and Matimba in Limpopo.

De Ruyter said the unlawful industrial action had intensified on Monday evening.

This included the blocking of access to the station at Camden, in Mpumalanga, when coal was dumped on the road, and four houses belonging to managers were attacked at the Lethabo power station on Monday night. The farm of a contingency worker had also been set alight.

Maintenance staff were absent from work, he said.

Eskom’s chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, said at the same briefing that the system was “slowly but surely recovering, so you must ask yourself what happened overnight”.

South Africa last experienced stage six load-shedding in December 2019.

In March this year, Eskom put out a warning about the possibility of stage six but managed to avert such.