A year after the deadly riots sparked in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma on contempt of court charges, there is no visible evidence that Mooi River was held hostage by its geography during a week of truck burning and looting.
Uneasy peace in Mooi River after riots brought town to its knees
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here