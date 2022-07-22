South Africans have little to fear from the globally emerging mild BA 2.75 variant of Omicron, known as the Centaurus variant, because the country has a world-beating infectious disease surveillance system and 90% population immunity.
Covid-19: Centaurus variant mild but spreads rapidly, vaccinate the vulnerable, experts say
