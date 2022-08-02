Rights group Seri closes over online threats after it prevented the eviction of street traders

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) has had to temporarily close its doors after online threats were made against the human rights organisation and its staff, including burning its offices and references to kidnapping, lynching and rape. Photographs and contact details of employees have been widely circulated on social media.

Seri alleges the threats emerged in response to public statements by Nkululeko Mbundu, the City of Johannesburg’s member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for economic development and an ActionSA councillor.