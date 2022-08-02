Subscribe

National

Tembisa protests, Krugersdorp anger raise fears

Scenes of destruction: Thousands of shops and businesses were looted following a wave of violent protest in July 2021. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

What started as a service delivery protest in Tembisa on Friday has degenerated into looting, adding to the tension that has simmered below the surface in South Africa since violence and vandalism rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year.

The unrest in Hospital View in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, which left four people dead and public infrastructure destroyed in what started as protests against high electricity tariffs and poor service delivery on Monday, comes amid rising anger west of the city after the gang rape of a group of young women by suspected illegal miners.

Tembisa residents were angered after community members, who wanted to meet with Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell last Friday, 29 July, to address their grievances, had to contend with instead meeting members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) on her behalf.

Tembisa councillor Siyanda Makhubo accused the Tembisa Community Forum of “collapsing” discussions aimed at addressing residents’ concerns over the absence of the mayor “even after it was explained that the executive mayor had delegated MMCs responsible for grievances raised by the community; tarrifs, indigent policy, water and electricity rates and debt rehabilitation”.

Makhubo said as a result, the residents of Tembisa had woken up on Monday to all transport routes to and from the area being inaccessible, resulting in children being unable to go to school and workers failing to report to work. The Tembisa customer care centre was vandalised, while software and computer systems were stolen.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura condemned the violence, saying acts of criminality undermined the real concerns that were raised by the community.

“We acknowledge that residents have the democratic right to express their grievances. However, communities must express their grievances in a responsible and constructive manner. The violent and destructive nature of these protests is unacceptable,” Makhura said.

Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for human settlements and urban planning, Lebogang Maile, condemned what he called the excessive use of force to end the violence.

“Equally, we condemn the violent nature of the protest, which led to the torching of public infrastructure,” Maile said, sending condolences to the families of those killed.

“Our communities must raise their grievances in a peaceful manner and most importantly, create space for solution-orientated engagements, as the destruction of infrastructure during protest action will only exacerbate the problem.”

The Tembisa protest is the latest evidence of the raging discontent that has persisted in the country and which partly spurred last year’s violence during the riots in July that left more than 350 people dead.

In Mogale City, the municipality incorporating Krugersdorp, where a film crew was robbed and eight women raped last Thursday while filming, residents say police have let them down by failing to clamp down on illegal activities at abandoned mines such as the one where the attack occurred.

A flyer sent out late on Monday under the banner “Mogale Residents” called on the community to observe a shutdown on Thursday 4 August.

“As a community we are the ones who can close this illegal mining and get rid of the crimes happening there,” it said.

“We going to close all the mining holes, with or without (police) support, and all the shacks next to those mines will be demolished on that day. Crime has no space in our city, let’s take charge, or else our community will always face crime activities. No movement until we get rid of (these) monsters,” the flyer read.

South African policy have since launched a crackdown on illicit mining in the West Rand, arresting scores of people, many of them said to be foreigners in the country illegally. None have, however, been definitively linked to last week’s attack and the gang rapes.

The arrests of foreign nationals will do little to to quell tensions in a country that has seen frequent xenophobic attacks in recent years, with communities — mainly in poor townships — accusing those that are in the country illegally of committing crime and stealing jobs from locals.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Bongeka Gumede

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Tembisa protests, Krugersdorp anger raise fears

The spectre of the July 2021 riots looms large over the events in Gauteng of the last few days, and, as always, xenophobia is disgruntled South Africa’s faithful companion
bongeka gumede
National

Kriegler to challenge ruling that he retract remarks on Hlophe

The retired constitutional court justice was ordered by the Judicial Conduct Committee to withdraw comments that questioned Hlophe’s fitness to be a judge and faulted his acquittal on ANC MP Bongani Bongo
emsie ferreira
National

Basic water services in South Africa are in decay after...

Even when communities have access to water through infrastructure, this doesn’t guarantee the delivery of basic water supply services
anja du plessis
National

Constitutional court upholds ban on foreigners practising law in South...

M&G Premium

The prohibition in the Legal Practice Act did not amount to unfair discrimination because it sought to achieve a legitimate government objective of restricting a profession for citizens and permanent residents, the court held
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×