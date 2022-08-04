Subscribe

Eskom selling off its properties at ‘garbage sale’ prices

  
No profit: Eskom allegedly lost money on its Kusile housing project (above). Eskom boss André de Ruyter (left) has said its property portfolio is worth R10-billion. (Paul Botes & Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
Eskom is selling off property at discount prices all over the country. Sources have confirmed that the power utility is getting rid of land at a steal, especially that which it does not wish to own before the unbundling process begins. 

The separate sources — inside Eskom and involved with one of the sales — said Eskom had embarked on a “garbage sale” of its property portfolio, which chief executive André de Ruyter has said is worth R10-billion.

“The problem is we have lost a lot of money in the properties we tried to sell, including the Kusile [power station] housing project, so we need the properties to be sold so Eskom can have revenue to keep its business running,” one Eskom source said.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.
Mandisa Nyathi

The cash-strapped power utility is disposing of its land for low prices without the involvement of the treasury, sources say
khaya koko & mandisa nyathi
Ramaphosa’s energy plan does not mean cheaper electricity

Experts warn that if Eskom and government does not come to grips with the tariff problem, continued social unrest is inevitable
Sarah Smit
Politicians should fear more unrest

The July 2021 unrest was shocking and many have since warned that those tensions could be easily reignited
Editorial
Misconduct inquiry: Witness says Busisiwe Mkhwebane had final word on...

But her colleague told parliament he could not say whether the suspended public protector would rewrite findings produced by her office
emsie ferreira
