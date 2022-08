A police vehicle swoops down a quiet street in West Village, Krugersdorp, in Gauteng, slowing as it passes a group of residents.

“Did you get the licence plate?” asks Andre Shannon, the vice-chair of the West Village Community Forum, as he watches it move off.

Last week, Shannon says, locals recorded what they allege was a police officer taking a bribe. Now, they want to determine if this same police vehicle was involved.