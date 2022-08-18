Subscribe

Mkhwebane would not hear of Gupta links to Estina: witness

The suspended public protector told him she would pleased if the probe into the scam delivered no adverse findings, Reginald Ndou tells inquiry.
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was deaf to repeated pleas from senior staff to consider reports that the Gupta family had pocketed millions from the Vrede dairy farm project in her investigation into the scam, a witness told the section 194 inquiry into her removal on Thursday.

Reginald Ndou, former executive manager for the provincial investigation unit in the office of the public protector, said not including information relating to the R280-million project in the cache of emails would render the report vulnerable to review.

Emsie Ferreira

