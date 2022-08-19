Subscribe

National

Finding justice 10 years after the Marikana massacre

Thobile Mpumza was shot dead in Marikana in 2012. The family is fighting for compensation as Thobile was their breadwinner.
0

Thobile Mpumza was running like he was a mad man, his hands up in the air, begging not to be shot. Yet the police still shot him. Although this was one of the few incidents where the police were recorded shooting and killing someone on 16 August 2012, the state has refused to compensate his family. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Hlophe goes to court to prevent his suspension

He argues in court papers that the JSC’s advice to the president to suspend him is a violation of the Superior Courts Act
emsie ferreira
National

South Africa’s murder rate up 11.5% in the first quarter...

In the same period 9 516 rape cases were opened with the South African Police Service
sonri naidoo
Opinion

Has activism won? Jay Naidoo reflects on the loss of...

From the early frontier wars against colonialism to the struggle against apartheid and in recent times the fight for economic equality, the culture of activism has evolved. But can it still be effective in bringing about change?
lebo madiba
National

Finding justice 10 years after the Marikana massacre

M&G Premium

The family of one of the victims of the shooting has received neither money nor an apology
Athandiwe Saba
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×